Chipotle Thanks Healthcare Heroes And Gives Guests Extended Free Delivery Through April And Queso Blanco On National Burrito Day

Medical facilities can register to receive free burrito box deliveries during World Health Worker Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is thanking healthcare heroes with free burrito boxes for healthcare facilities to celebrate April 2's National Burrito Day. Registration is open now through April 2 for workers to register their office or hospital division to receive 25 free burritos during World Health Worker Week. Chipotle, alongside its fulfillment partner DoorDash, will give away a total of up to 100,000 burritos to the brave individuals helping others on the frontline from April 6 – 10.

Healthcare workers can learn more about the offer and register here:

chip.tl/healthcareheroes

"We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests."

Additionally, Chipotle will continue to offer free delivery on any Chipotle order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30 to increase access to real food for customers nationwide. On National Burrito Day, fans ordering digitally via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will receive free Queso Blanco when it is added to an entrée. Chipotle's Delivery Kitchens, which are comprised of dedicated ingredient stations operated by special teams, will continue to prepare digital orders with care. Chipotle is taking additional precautions to help ensure customer safety during this time including: a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders, in-app delivery tracker providing step-by-step real-time updates as your food travels to your location, and a place for special instructions so guests can request a contactless delivery when ordering digitally.

During the digital ordering process, guests can sign up for Chipotle Rewards so they can earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help Chipotle Rewards members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free real fast.

Free Burritos by the Box for healthcare facilities is valid for a free preconfigured Burritos by the Box order of 25 burritos, when delivered 4/6/20-4/10/20. Orders must be for delivery within an available U.S. delivery area and within 15 miles of a participating U.S. Chipotle restaurant to a hospital or other medical facility, subject to verification by Chipotle. Limit one order per facility. Orders may not be customized. Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Delivery dates and times are approximate and not guaranteed. Orders are subject to availability. Completed request form must be submitted by 8:59pm PT on 4/2/20. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply.

Free delivery offer valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on 4/1/20-4/30/20 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Free queso offer is valid for one regular side of queso in any U.S. digital order of $10 or more, excluding tax, on 4/2/20 only, and is subject to availability. Offers are not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders other than for the healthcare heroes promotion described above. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery or digital order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate these offers at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Chipotle's founder, Steve Ells, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

